Teenage girl killed in Oughterard crash named locally

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The teenage girl killed in a road crash in Oughterard yesterday has been named locally as Roisin Hession.

The 16 year old was the passenger in a car which hit a wall at around 1.15am on Sunday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car – a 21 year old man – suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Galway where he remains in a serious but non life threatening condition.

It’s understood Roisin Hession was from the Tuam area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact Salthill Garda Station at 091 – 514720 or the Garda confidential line 1800 666 111.