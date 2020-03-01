Teenage girl dies following Oughterard crash

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A teenage girl has died following a single vehicle crash in Oughterard in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:15am in the townland of Porridgetown.

The girl was a passenger in a car which hit a wall.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and her body has been removed to University Hospital Galway for a post mortem examination.

A 21 year old man who was driving the car was uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact them.

7 people have died in road accidents since Friday evening, including a couple in Co.Cavan and 3 people in a crash in Louth yesterday.