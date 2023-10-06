Teenage boy has been charged in connection to Headford crash last April

A teenage boy has been charged at Ballinasloe District Court in connection with a fatal car crash last April, in which two other teenagers died.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces a total of five charges.

All relate to an incident at Glennagarraun, outside Headford in the early hours of the 10th of April.

Two fourteen year olds – Lucas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan – died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The teen was remanded on bail yesterday, until a sitting of Tuam District Court later this month.