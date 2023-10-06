Galway Bay FM

6 October 2023

~1 minutes read

Teenage boy has been charged in connection to Headford crash last April

Share story:
Teenage boy has been charged in connection to Headford crash last April

A teenage boy has been charged at Ballinasloe District Court in connection with a fatal car crash last April, in which two other teenagers died.

The youth, who cannot be identified because of his age, faces a total of five charges.

All relate to an incident at Glennagarraun, outside Headford in the early hours of the 10th of April.

Two fourteen year olds – Lucas Joyce and Kirsty Bohan – died as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash.

The teen was remanded on bail yesterday, until a sitting of Tuam District Court later this month.

Share story:

Spate of break-ins to schools in the East of the county

There’s been a spate of break-ins to schools in the East of the county in recent weeks. Galway Gardai say they will assist schools concerned about s...

University of Galway’s open days to feature interactive, hands-on experiences

University of Galway’s open days tomorrow and Saturday are to feature interactive, hands-on experiences The two-day event includes the largest ever prog...

Claims Galway public would be "astonished" by lack of school facilities on offshore islands

Many of the Galway public would be “astonished” to know that some kids living on Galway’s offshore islands have no access to a secondary...

Claims Portumna "held to ransom" over lack of action on former Shannon Oaks Hotel

Portumna is being “held to ransom” over a long-running lack of action on the former Shannon Oaks Hotel according to Councillor Jimmy McClearn ...