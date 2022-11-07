Teen who escaped Garda van in Terryland arrested

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A teenager, who escaped a Garda van at Galway Shopping Centre in Terryland last week, has been arrested.

A video circulated online over the weekend of the incident, showing the youth breaking free from the van outside the city shopping centre.

The male youth was arrested on Sunday afternoon and taken to Galway Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Galway District Court this morning.