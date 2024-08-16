Galway Bay FM

16 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Teen arrested and one man brought to hospital after stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks

Share story:
Teen arrested and one man brought to hospital after stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks

A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing incident at Renmore Barracks last night.

A man in his 50s, believed to be an army chaplain, received a number of stab wounds and was taken to UHG for serious injuries, that are not life-threatening.

Gardaí, including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, responded to the incident at approximately 10.45pm yesterday.

The male youth, in his teens, was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and is now being detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.

The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

Here’s David Nevin reporting from the scene at 11am:

Last upadted: 16th August 10:50am

Share story:

ATU Galway looking to build new art studio building at Cluain Mhuire campus

ATU Galway is looking to build a new art studio facility at it’s Cluain Mhuire campus. The project is described as a two-storey modular building con...

University of Galway Professor appointed to national research board

A University of Galway Professor has been appointed to Taighde Éireann – Ireland’s new competitive research and innovation funding agency. Profes...

Marine renewable pilot programme launches for West Galway Gaeltacht schools

A new marine renewable pilot programme is being launched for West Galway Gaeltacht secondary schools. The programme, launched by MIDC Páirc na Mara, aims...

Galway camogie star wins Best Dressed at Dublin Horse Show

Galway camogie star Lorraine Ryan Kelly has won the Best Dressed at The RDS Dublin Horse Show. She takes away a cash prize of €10,000 from 1664 Blanc fo...