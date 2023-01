Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teddy Bear Hospital returns to University of Galway this week for the first time since the pandemic.

The event allows to bring in their teddies, and go through a hospital environment set up especially for them.

It will take place this Thursday and Friday in the Bailey Allen Hall from 10am until 2pm.

It is organised by the Sláinte Society at the university, and PRO Siobhán O’Connell explains how it works: