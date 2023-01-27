Teddy Bear Hospital at University of Galway wraps up after busy two days

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Teddy Bear Hospital wrapped up today at the University of Galway after a busy two days.

Children from schools across Galway, from the city to Tuam, Mountbellew and beyond, brought their teddies to the hospital.

The university’s Sláinte Society set up pharmacy, X-ray and surgery stations at the Bailey Allen Hall on campus.

The aim of the event is to familiarise children with a hospital environment to reduce their fear of it.

Pupils explained to our reporters Sarah Slevin and Rachel Timoney why their teddies were attending the hospital today: