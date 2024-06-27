Galway Bay FM

27 June 2024

Technology trumps at University of Galway start-up competition

Technology has trumped at the University of Galway’s IdeasLab start-up competition, which celebrates students entrepreneurs.

Damien Delaney from Co Offaly secured the top prize for his app, which uses photography to help enhance a user’s wellbeing.

Galway was represented through Glenamaddy’s David Garvey, who received the One to Watch award for his clothing brand, which brings t-shirts to life using augmented reality technology.

Claudine Mulihano claimed the Most Engaging Pitch award for her idea Stepwise, a smart insole that produces real time biomechanics data.

While Maree’s Emily Donellan received funding for her podcast Start Right, which gives advice to those transitioning to secondary school.

