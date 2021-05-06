Technical exam to be carried out at scene of fire at Liosban commercial building

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A technical exam is to be carried out following a major blaze at Golfstyle commercial building in Liosban Industrial Estate in the early hours of this morning.

Fire crews were drafted to the scene at approximately 3am and the fire is now understood to be under control.

A section of the Liosban Industrial Estate has been closed off to traffic to facilitate fire crews.

Motorists are advised that diversions are likely to remain in place until late morning or early afternoon.

It’s understood the blaze has caused significant structural damage to a rear wall.

Gardaí have cordoned off the area and enquiries are ongoing.

Nobody was injured in the incident.