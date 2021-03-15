Tech-firm Sogeti to create new jobs in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Tech-firm Sogeti is to create new jobs in Galway with the launch of a dedicated life sciences practice.

The new practice will create 50 new jobs in Galway, Cork, and Dublin, as well as potentially other locations over the next three years.

The roles will include engineering, science, research and development, digital manufacturing, analytics, consulting, project management and business development.

It’s understood the new roles will be remote-based initially, but will transition to office positions once lockdown ends.