Galway Bay FM

23 February 2024

~1 minutes read

Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

Share story:
Tech firm BuyMedia announces 100 new jobs for Galway

100 new jobs have been announced at the official opening of a major extension at Platform 94 in Mervue this afternoon.

Platform 94 – formerly known as Galway Technology Centre – is now 11 times bigger than when it was founded in 1994.

Following today’s official opening by Junior Enterprise Minister Dara Calleary, client company BuyMedia, an advertising tech firm, announced 100 new jobs.

CEO of Buymedia, Fergal O Connor, says the roles among the new jobs will be varied.

Minister Calleary says Platform94 is a major economic driver for not just Galway, but the entire western region.

Share story:

Clifden Pony Show organisers aim for August event to go ahead despite arena concerns

The organisers of the Clifden Pony Show are aiming for the August event to go ahead despite recent arena concerns. The Connemara Breeders’ Society p...

Survey of air quality in city identifies low levels of pollution due to traffic levels

A survey of air quality in Galway City has identified relatively low levels of pollution due to traffic levels. The ‘Clean Air Together’ proje...

Works underway on new outdoor gym in Castlepark

Works are now underway on a new outdoor gym in Castlepark. The Calisthenics gym will be located at a site near East United FC, that’s set to become ...

Labour selects Galway City Centre candidate for June's local elections

The Labour Party has selected its candidate to run in the Galway City Centre area in June’s local elections Shantalla resident John McDonagh was cho...