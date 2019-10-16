Tech expert questions Galway businesses paying €4m for phone line rental

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Businesses across Galway are needlessly paying almost €4m on fixed line rental every year.

That’s according to Telecom’s expert Stephen Brewer, who says that conventional fixed phone lines are as relevant now as fax machines.

The former board member of tech-giant Apple says for most of Galway’s 14 thousand businesses, cheaper and more modern solutions are available.

He says that current technology allows them to instead host their business lines in the cloud, which offers a far better and cost-saving service.

Managing Director of Magnet Networks, Stephen Brewer, says businesses in Galway could save a lot of money