Galway Bay fm newsroom – Global Industrial Technology Leaders, TE Connectivity, have launched a new €5m medical devices development centre at Parkmore.

The company has the capability to speed up the manufacturing of medial devices used in life saving situations.

TE has had a presence in Galway since 1979 and employs around 1,300 in the region.

Mark Gill Director of operations wants the company to increase the speed at which products are developed.