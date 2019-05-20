Teams to move from old acute mental health buildng at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A number of care teams and services are to relocate from the old acute mental health building at UHG to temporary accommodation at Sherwood House also known as the Ryan Hanley Building.

The accommodation is for a 3 to 4 year period while the permanent Primary Care Centre for West Galway City is under construction.



The transition was raised at the Regional Health Forum West by Tuam area councillor Donagh Killilea.

The teams including community mental health, homeless and psychiatry of later life will complete the move by next week.

The outpatient clinics for these teams will be relocated to the new acute adult mental health unit at the UHG site.

Saolta Chief Officer Tony Canavan the group plans to demolish the old mental health unit to make way for a radiotherapy facility.

