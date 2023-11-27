Teagasc Walsh scholar based in Athenry wins animal innovation award

Share story:

A participant of the Teagasc Scholar Walsh programme has won an award for her studies on animal innovation.

Lisa McGrane who is based at Teagasc Athenry won the Walsh Scholar of the Year for Animal and Grassland and Innovation Programme award.

Her work focused on increasing animal preformance and output in pasture-based sheep production systems.

The award was presented at a special showcase at Teagasc’s Ashdown campus that highlighted the development and studies of this years finalists on the programme.