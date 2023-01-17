Teagasc to host ‘Calf Care’ event at Ballinasloe farm tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teagasc is to host a ‘Calf Care’ event at a farm in Ballinasloe tomorrow.

It’s part of a national programme being run at 21 locations, in association with AHI, Volac Ireland and the major dairy co-ops.

It aims to help prepare farmers for the upcoming calving season and outlines the importance of best practices in calf rearing.

The Ballinasloe event will take place at the farm of Michael Burns, at Muckenagh, Eyrecourt, Ballinasloe at 11 tomorrow morning

Teagasc Business & Technology Advisor and Galway Bay fm Country Life presenter Keith Fahy outlines what will be covered in the sessions