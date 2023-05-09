Teagasc to engage with IDA over transfer of Athenry land lease to accommodate Dexcom

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Teagasc is to enter discussions with the IDA over the transfer of a lease on lands in Athenry set to accommodate US multinational Dexcom.

It’s after Dexcom announced 1,000 permanent jobs and 500 jobs in construction as part of plans for a major new facility.

Teagasc has welcomed the move as a positive announcement for not just Athenry, but the West of Ireland.

The land on the outskirts of the town is owned by the IDA, but has been leased by Teagasc for over 10 years.

It’s currently used for the Newford suckler beef demonstration farm, a joint venture between Teagasc and Dawn Meats, supported by McDonalds and the Irish Farmers Journal.

The farm shows how techology can improve profitability and environmental sustainability in suckler to beef systems.

Teagasc says in light of the recent announcement by Dexcom, it’ll enter discussions with the IDA on the transition process for the land lease, and the anticipated timeframe.

It’s aiming to maintain the demonstration herd in the Newford farm for as long as is feasible during the process.

It adds it’s also in discussion with Dawn Meats on future plans for the project – but for now, the herd will continue to be managed as normal.

Pic credit IDA