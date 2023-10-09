Galway Bay FM

9 October 2023

Teagasc family farm clinic to take place in Gort tomorrow

One of Teagasc’s upcoming family farm clinics will be held in Gort tomorrow

The free event aims to give farming families an opportunity to talk to experts, including local solicitors, accountants and Teagasc advisors

It’ll also explore how early farm transfer allows families to benefit from tax and CAP incentives, which can reduce tax and improve cash flow for the successor.

The Gort clinic will take place at The Lady Gregory Hotel at 10 tomorrow morning – and registration must be done on teagasc.ie/farmtransfer

