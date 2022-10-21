Teachers to protest outside Presentation College Athenry ahead of Education Minister’s visit

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of teachers are set to protest outside Presentation College Athenry this afternoon ahead of the Eduaction Minister’s visit.

The ASTI have organised the protest to highlight the school’s refusal to allow an elected representative of the Teaching Council to attend Teaching Council meetings.

Education Minister Norma Foley is to officially open the school, which opened its doors in 2019, at a ceremony at 2:15pm.

The protest is to begin at 12:30pm outside the school in Ballygurrane South.