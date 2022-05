From Galway Bay FM newsroom- Galway city teacher and gaelic football star, Ray Silke, says more needs to be done to attract men into teaching.

Mr Silke, who captained Galway to All Ireland football glory in 1998, has been reacting to new figures from the Teaching Council of Ireland, which show women outnumber men by 3 to 1 in the classroom.

Secondary teacher Ray Silke says it’s better for students when there’s a mix of male and female teaching staff.