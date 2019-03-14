TD wants National Treatment Purchase Fund used to clear Galway physio waiting lists

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The National Treatment Purchase Fund needs to be used urgently to reduce waiting lists for physiotherapy assessments in Galway.

That’s according to Galway East T.D Anne Rabbitte, who says there are 53 people waiting more than a year for a physio assessment in Galway.

Overall in Galway there are almost 2 and a half thousand people waiting to be assessed by a physiotherapist.

The Fianna Fáil T.D says more staff need to be hired and physiotherapy working hours should be extended and the NTPF should be used.

