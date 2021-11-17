TD slams Government for imposing restrictions without proper debate or assessment

Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Galway TD has slammed the Government in the Dáil for its failure to engage in proper and proactive discussion on living with Covid as a society.

Deputy Catherine Connolly was contributing to a debate on the extension of legislation that gives effect to Covid-19 powers.

She argued the pandemic has gone on so long that we all need to learn to live with it in a safe manner – but the Government is introducing measures without any debate or thorough analysis.

Deputy Connolly said we should all be in this together to help each other and protect the most vulnerable – but that is still not happening.

She pointed out that we’ve had situations where nightclubs were given the green light to reopen at a time when many essential respite services remained closed.

Addressing the Dáil, she implied the Government is heading in the completely wrong direction in dealing with the situation.