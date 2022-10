Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local TD says Budget 2023 does not address the extra cost of living for an individual with a disability.

Galway East TD Sean Canney says the Government has acknowledged that disabled people live with many extra costs.

However, he says, the one- off payment in the budget is very disappointing and there must be a reasonable annual payment.

TD Canney does not think the one-off โ‚ฌ500 payment is enough: