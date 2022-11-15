TD says vacant home grant key to tackling 6,000 vacant properties in Galway/Roscommon

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local TD Denis Naughten says the extension of a vacant homes grant to rural areas is key to tackling 6,000 vacant units across Galway and Roscommon.

The grant offers up to €30 thousand to refurbish a home that has been vacant for two years, plus a top-up of €20 thousand if the property is derelict.

Previously, it was only available in towns and villages, but has now been extended to rural areas.

Deputy Naughten says this is an important step forward in solving housing pressures in the short term.