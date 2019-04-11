TD says Supreme Court decision over Apple’s Athenry plan paves the way to reconsider investment

Galway Bay fm newsroom- An East Galway TD has welcomed the Supreme Court’s judgement that An Bord Pleanála was not obliged to carry out a full Environment Impact Assessment on the entire masterplan for Apple’s planned data centre in Athenry.

Minister for the Diaspora and International Development Ciaran Cannon has said that the decision ‘helps pave the way’ for Apple to invest in Athenry.

Today, the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal by two local residents over An Bord Pleanála’s approval for the first phase of tech giant Apple’s previously planned €850 million data centre in Athenry.

