TD says public need to see full potential of all 5 routes for Athlone-Galway Greenway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD says the public need to be shown the full potential of all 5 proposed routes for the Athlone-Galway Greenway.

The greenway, which is currently in public consultation, is the final leg of the overall Dublin to Galway Greenway.

At present, there are five options on the table, which take in various parts of the county.

They vary from a straight line approach between Athlone and Galway City, to looping routes which take in large parts of the north east or south east of the county.

Galway East TD Sean Canney argues that the consultants must demonstrate the full potential of each of the proposed loops to the public.

Deputy Canney says the greenway will create the “spine” for future greenway development across East Galway…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news……