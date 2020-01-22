TD says proposal to build 1000 houses at Sandy Road is part of Government’s effort to re-balance housing sector

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says the proposal to build 1000 houses at Sandy Road in the city is part of the Government’s effort to rebalance the housing sector.

Galway West TD Hildegarde Naughton was speaking after plans were unveiled today for a major enabling review study for the 20-acre site that is owned by Galway City Council.

The Land Development Agency has announced the plan which it says would involve employment and leisure spaces as part of a new sustainable neighbourhood.

The LDA is now set to collaborate with a range of public sector bodies and other landowners with an interest in the site, which is sub-divided into a number of holdings, to progress the project.

These include Galway City Council, Galway County Council, Galway Education & Training Board and Galway Bay FM.

The LDA is finalising a Memorandum of Understanding with Galway City Council in relation to the Site, which will provide for a review of its development potential and how the delivery of affordable accommodation can be achieved.

Deputy Naugton says local residents and businesses will be consulted before the development goes to build.