TD says potential revisit of Athenry data centre plans brings fresh hope for future development of region

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD says an application by tech giant Apple seeking more time to build a data centre in Athenry brings fresh hope for the future development of the region.

Apple Distribution International has submitted an application for an extension of time to build a single storey data centre building on a site located at Palmerstown, Toberroe and Derrydonnell.

County planners are due to issue a decision in August.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says the IDA and Tanáiste have been liasing with Apple in recent months to show the Government is still in full support of the project.

In 2018, the tech giant announced it was scrapping plans for the 850 million euro data centre, following lengthy legal efforts to block it on environmental grounds.

Previous planning permission is due to expire in September with the application seeking an extension until November 2026.

Deputy Cannon says the development gives hope that the data centre is still a possibility – and could play a large role in the future of the region.

