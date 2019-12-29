TD says lack of services seriously limiting growth potential across East Galway

Galway bay fm newsroom – A lack of services in rural towns and villages across East Galway is seriously impacting on growth potential.

That’s according to Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney, who says recent CSO data shows some population growth in small towns.

However, he says the level of growth is being heavily restricted by a lack of services including a need for modern sewerage treatment plants.

Deputy Canney also believes measures should be introduced to bring vacant buildings back to life – such as VAT rebates, planning and utility exemptions and mortgage incentives.

Independent Minister Canney says while some growth is happening – it could be much higher with greater targeted investment.