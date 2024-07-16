TD quizzes Finance Minister on cancelled works on Galway roads

Galway East TD Sean Canney has quizzed the Finance Minister on works being cancelled for Galway roads.

The N83 Claregalway to Parkmore was programmed for resurfacing and was tendered, but now the project has been cancelled.

While the resurfacing on N84 from Headford to Shrule has been cancelled, and he says this road had two serious collisions in the past month.

Independent Deputy Canney says the budgets set are falling behind what is needed due to inflation:

