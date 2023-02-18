TD Denis Naughten calls on HSE to release St Brigid’s Hospital site in Ballinasloe for redevelopment

Local TD Denis Naughten is calling on the HSE to release the St Brigid’s Hospital site in Ballinsloe for redevelopment.

The Galway/Roscommon Deputy says the delay is stalling potential job creation in the region.

In the latest reply from the HSE, it says there are still services, stores and maintenance which have yet to leave the site.

It is anticipated the multi-use space will be used to create an interactive museum and heritage site, with research and training facilities as well as a wellness village and trails.

Deputy Naughten explains why he is pushing for its release: