TD Denis Naughten calls on employers to make use of rural digital hubs

Galway Bay FM newsroom- Local TD Denis Naughten is calling on employers to interact more with digital hubs in rural Ireland, to allow employees to operate a more flexible working regime.

Speaking ahead of the first ever National Hub Summit in Athlone this morning, the Roscommon/Galway TD says hubs and the services they provide can bring significant added value to employers.

Deputy Naughten says while not all employees are in a position to work exclusively from home, digital hubs give them choice: