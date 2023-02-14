TD Denis Naughten announces he will not contest next general election

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Galway/Roscommon TD Denis Naughten will not contest the next general election.

The Independent TD has stated he took the decision for both personal and professional reasons, after giving 26 years of his life to national politics.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Deputy Naughten, citing the National Broadband Plan would not be a reality today were it not for his work on it as Minister.

In his statement Deputy Naughten explained his decision and thanked a number of people for their support: