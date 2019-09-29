TD criticizes major delays in processing optical forms through Ballinasloe Health Office

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Patients in the East and South Galway areas are waiting up to three months to have their adult optical application forms processed through Ballinasloe Health Office.

That’s according to Deputy Eugene Murphy, who says the severe delays are due to a staff position that was left unfilled for several months.

Fianna Fail Deputy Murphy says the situation has allowed a backlog of almost 800 application forms to build up.

He adds that applications under the Community Ophthalmic Services scheme used to take a matter of days to process.

Deputy Murphy says it’s outrageous that such a situation was allowed to develop and action is needed.