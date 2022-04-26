TD Claire Kerrane to bring Sinn Féin call to scrap controversial turf ban before Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Roscommon Galway Sinn Féin TD Claire Kerrane is accusing Minister Ryan of “pulling the rug” from under rural families with the planned ban on the sale or supply of turf.

The party will highlight the issue in the Dáil later in a call to scrap the plan outright.

The regulations are due to take effect in September, and have caused anger among rural backbenchers in Fine Gael and Fianna Fail.

Eamon Ryan says the ban will only target retail outlets and has indicated that communities of under 500 people will be exempt.

Sinn Féin social protection spokesperson, Claire Kerrane, says affordable and accessible alternatives need to be in place before it’s introduced.

The Environment Minister says Ireland has to find a balance between saving lives and reducing the numbers experiencing fuel poverty.