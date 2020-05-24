TD claims Government has ‘no intention’ of tackling funding shortfall at Galway County Council

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway TD is claiming that the Government has ‘no intention’ of addressing a long-running significant funding shortfall at Galway County Council.

While all local authorities are currently facing revenue issues due to Covid-19 – it’s long been argued that Galway County Council has been chronically under-funded for years.

The case has been made by many politicians that Galway receives significantly lower funding per capita compared to most other counties in Ireland.

A Government report on the possible amalgamation of Galway City and Council Council also noted there were significant funding issues, particularly in relation to the county.

A once-off allocation of €1m was made to the local authority last year, but it’s been criticised for being a ‘band-aid’ solution that fails to address the root problem.

Deputy Eamon O’ Cuiv has raised the matter again with the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government in the form of a parliamentary question.

However, Fianna Fail Deputy O’ Cuiv says the reply from Minister Eoghan Murphy was not very promising – and it appears the funding shortfall will not be addressed anytime soon.