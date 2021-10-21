TD calls for immediate measures to address spiralling waiting lists at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway East TD is calling for the introduction of immediate measures to address spiralling waiting lists at UHG.

Deputy Sean Canney says there are almost 55 thousands adults on the outpatient list- with 20 thousand waiting longer than 18 months.

He says the list is growing every day and there seems to be little support or help coming from the Government.

Deputy Canney argues decisions need to be made urgently to relieve the pressure on UHG.

He believes as well as additional staff and resources to improve diagnostic services, there should also be a Minor Injuries Unit created in Galway.