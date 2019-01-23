TD calls for clarity on future plan for five city houses purchased as cultural venues

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway West TD has called for clarity on the future plan for five houses in the city centre which had been purchased to be developed as cultural venues.

The houses located at Lower Merchants Road were purchased by the city council in 2007 and 2008 as part of plans for a cultural hub.

Independent Deputy Catherine Connolly has queried the future plan for these properties as either a cultural quarter or homes in the midst of a housing crisis.

It comes as discussions are progressing with Failte Ireland to secure funding of up to five million euro for a major extension of Galway City Museum.

The plan has already been through the Part 8 planning process and councillors have approved the raising of a 3.5 million euro loan to progress the development.

Deputy Connolly has called on officials to clarify the overall plan for the proposed cultural quarter which had included the five empty houses located adjacent to the city museum.

