TD argues poor mobile phone signal in rural county areas inhibiting growth

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Poor mobile phone signal in rural and mountain areas of the county are inhibiting business growth and creating safety concerns.

That’s according to Galway West Fianna Fail TD Eamon O’Cuiv who says poor signal is a huge inhibitor for a range of activities.

He adds there is also a safety aspect in tourist locations such as Connemara where hill-walkers rely on mobile phones should they need to call for help.

A recent survey found the county has the second highest number of mapped signal problems nationwide.

Deputy O'Cuiv says the provision of high quality telecommunications in these areas needs to be prioritised by government.