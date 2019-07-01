TD argues overpaid tolls on M6 in Galway should go to charity

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Overpaid tolls on the M6 in Galway should be donated to charity.

That’s according to TD Catherine Murphy who’s urging all toll companies, including N6 Concessions in Galway, to put unearned income back into communities.

She says revenue collected by motorists overpaying toll fares across the country run into hundreds of thousands of euro every year.

The Social Democrats T.D says toll companies should follow the lead of Dublin Bus who donate any overpayments back into community organisations such as football clubs.

