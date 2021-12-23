TD argues East Galway being left behind for greenway development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – East Galway is being left behind for greenway development.

That’s according to local TD Denis Naughten who is urging community groups and Galway County Council to work together to exploit the investment already taking place in the adjoining parts of county Roscommon.

It comes as the Government has announced €1.5 million for the planning phase of the Galway to Athlone greenway project.

However, Deputy Naughten argues this route will travel along the Shannon to Portumna and from there to Gort and onto Galway City, leaving many parts of East Galway behind.

He argues that even though county Roscommon has one of the shortest stretches of the Dublin-Galway greenway, it and adjoining communities have secured over €1.8 million in funding to plan and develop local greenways which have huge potential to promote tourism.

Denis Naughten says similar investment is possible right across East Galway where communities are anxious to see greenways developed: