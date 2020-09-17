TD argues Dublin to Galway Greenway must go through Athenry

Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s an absolute necessity for the Dublin to Galway Greenway to pass through Athenry.

That’s according to Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon who argues the new greenway must connect with Athenry due to the town already being the trail-head for the Galway to Enniskillen greenway.

The Fine Gael TD says it would be irresponsible not to link the two amenities in Athenry and would damage the success of both routes if not progressed.

It comes as engineers based at the greenway project office in Ballinasloe are examining routing options.

Deputy Cannon says the national network must be fully connected for it to operate successfully….