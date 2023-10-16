16 October 2023
Taxi driver assaulted as car is hi-jacked in Barna village
The search for the taxi at the centre of a carjack and driver assault in Barna village is continuing this morning
The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday (sun oct 15) near the traffic lights and Fahy Financial
At approximately 1.30am the occupant of the taxi assaulted the driver and stole the car
The driver is shocked by the incident but is recovering
Gardai are seeking witnesses to the incident and information on the taxi, which is still missing
It’s a black Skoda Estate taxi, registration 161 D 40286, that’s 161 D 40286
Any information to Salthill Gardai at 091 514720, that’s 514720