16 October 2023

Taxi driver assaulted as car is hi-jacked in Barna village

The search for the taxi at the centre of a carjack and driver assault in Barna village is continuing this morning

The incident took place in the early hours of yesterday (sun oct 15) near the traffic lights and Fahy Financial

At approximately 1.30am the occupant of the taxi assaulted the driver and stole the car

The driver is shocked by the incident but is recovering

Gardai are seeking witnesses to the incident and information on the taxi, which is still missing

It’s a black Skoda Estate taxi, registration 161 D 40286, that’s 161 D 40286

Any information to Salthill Gardai at 091 514720, that’s 514720

