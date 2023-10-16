16 October 2023
Taxi at centre of assault and hijack in Barna village found
The taxi at the centre of a hijack and assault in Barna village has been found
The taxi was taken, leaving the driver injured at the scene with minor injuries
No one has yet been arrested but Gardai are following several lines of enquiry
The incident took place at approximately 1.30 yesterday morning near the traffic lights and Fahy Financial in Barna village
The occupant of a taxi assaulted the driver and then stole the black Skoda Estate
The taxi was found this morning following an appeal on Galway Bay fm
Salthill Gardai are now examining footage as part of their investigation to find the man responsible
They are also seeking witnesses to the incident
They can be contacted at 091 514720