Taxi at centre of assault and hijack in Barna village found

Share story:

The taxi at the centre of a hijack and assault in Barna village has been found

The taxi was taken, leaving the driver injured at the scene with minor injuries

No one has yet been arrested but Gardai are following several lines of enquiry

The incident took place at approximately 1.30 yesterday morning near the traffic lights and Fahy Financial in Barna village

The occupant of a taxi assaulted the driver and then stole the black Skoda Estate

The taxi was found this morning following an appeal on Galway Bay fm

Salthill Gardai are now examining footage as part of their investigation to find the man responsible

They are also seeking witnesses to the incident

They can be contacted at 091 514720