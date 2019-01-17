Current track
Target to reopen Dunkellin bridge set for June

Written by on 17 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

It’s hoped Dunkellin bridge will reopen in June.

The structure collapsed last year while it was undergoing works.

This has resulted in prolonged road closures which has raised concern in the community among farmers, families with school drop offs and mass-goers.

A number of proposed solutions were presented at a public meeting last month (Dec).

One involved a single span bridge which, it’s hoped, would not require an application to An Bord Pleanala.

 

