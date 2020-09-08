Taoiseach welcomes selection of Midlands-Northwest MEP Mairead McGuinness as European Commissioner designate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has welcomed the selection of Midlands-Northwest MEP Mairead McGuinness as European Commissioner designate.

The now former Vice-President of the European Parliament will take over the financial services portfolio, in a shake-up of commissioner duties.

She replaces Phil Hogan, following his resignation after the golf gate controversy last month.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Mairead McGuinness has represented Ireland in the European Parliament with distinction and will be an excellent Commissioner, working for the whole of the European Union.

Commissioner-designate Mairead McGuinness, who is an MEP for 16 years, has said she is honoured to have been selected and has thanked President von der Leyen for placing her trust in her.

The Commission President made the announcement after interviewing both of the government’s candidates, Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell.

President von der Leyen says Mairead McGuinness’s experience will be vital for the EU going forward.

Meanwhile, IFA President Tim Cullinan says Mairead McGuinness will bring a strong and credible voice on agriculture.

He adds the current turmoil around the Brexit negotiations is proof of the vital strategic importance of having an Irish nominee at the Commission table.

Sligo-Leitrim TD and former MEP Marian Harkin says she will be a safe pair of hands in a key position…