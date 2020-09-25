Taoiseach warns a number of cities, including Galway, could be placed under Level 3 restrictions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has this afternoon warned a number of city areas, including Galway, could be placed under Level 3 restrictions.

NPHET is to advise the government whether cities could be placed on higher COVID restrictions instead of locking down entire counties.

It comes amid concerns about Galway, Cork, Waterford and Limerick as cases continue to rise.

Donegal will enter level three restrictions from midnight and the Taoiseach has said health officials will be working with their counterparts in the north to ensure a synchronised response both sides of the border.

Micheál Martin also says NPHET will be examining whether cities could be treated differently to the rest of the county they’re in.

Director of Public Health in the West, Breda Smyth, says cases are escalating here, and a number of fires need to be put out now, before the situation gets out of control.

There are 3 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Galway Hospitals today.

The three patients in question are being treated at UHG, while 12 additional patients are undergoing general treatment for suspected cases – 8 in UHG and 4 in Portiuncula Hospital Ballinasloe.

According to HSE figures, Galway has recorded 22 confirmed cases on average each day in the last five days – that’s up from an average of 12 cases per day over the previous 7 day period.

85 per cent of the recently notified cases in Galway city have been among 18 to 25 year olds.

Meanwhile, Galway’s incidence rate is now approaching 30 per 100 thousand, and while this is well below Dublin’s rate of 140 and Donegal’s of 122 Acting Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Ronan Glynn still name checked Galway at last night’s press conference.

Today, Dr Breda Smyth echoed Dr. Glynn’s call and said Galway could join Donegal on level three restrictions if cases continue to rise.

