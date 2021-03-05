Taoiseach urged to support long-awaited new community centre in Newcastle

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has been urged in the Dáil to help secure funding for a long-awaited new community centre in Newcastle.

Deputy Noel Grealish said the area has over six thousand residents, yet is still without any local facilities.

Addressing Micheál Martin, he said the Newcastle Combined Community Association has submitted an application for funding under the urban regeneration and development fund.

He noted that the community group has invested €200 thousand into the project to date, which he described as shovel ready.

Deputy Grealish urged the Taoiseach to liase with Minister Darragh O’ Brien to ensure the much-needed project can be approved for funding:

In response, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said he would liase with Minister O' Brien on the matter