Taoiseach urged to publish all-island rail review as Galway projects stalled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach is being implored to urgently publish the stalled all-island rail review so that vital projects in Galway can move forward.

The review, which began in early 2021, aims to help develop a strategy for the creation of an enhanced rail network across Ireland.

But while the review has been completed it cannot be published due to the ongoing lack of an executive in Northern Ireland.

Deputy Ciaran Cannon told Leo Varadkar many vital projects in Galway cannot progress due to the unacceptable delay.