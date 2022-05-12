Taoiseach urged to intervene to keep Derrybrien Wind Farm operational

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Taoiseach has been asked to intervene to keep Derrybrien Wind Farm in South Galway operational.

It’s after the ESB confirmed the controversial development will be decommissioned, following a long running saga spanning two decades.

There was a major landslide in 2003, and earlier this year it was ruled that remedial works carried out since failed to mitigate the significant environmental damage caused.

To date, Ireland has paid up to €15m in EU imposed fines for it’s continued failure to meet standards at Derrybrien.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Sean Canney asked Taoiseach Michael Martin to ensure the windfarm isn’t shut down.

Responding to Deputy Canney, Housing Minister Darragh O Brien indicated the door is firmly closed on Derrybrien